Chicago weather: Possible heatwave on tap

A quiet weather pattern will continue to hold in Chicago for the next few days, offering calm and pleasant conditions before a significant heatwave takes hold this weekend.

Forecasters expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the city Thursday night, with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s. Friday’s weather looks favorable, with seasonable highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies.

However, residents should brace for an increase in humidity heading into the weekend. Hot and muggy conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. The combination of high humidity and dew points rising into the 70s could push heat index values into the triple digits by Sunday afternoon.

There is a slight chance of storms developing late Saturday into early Sunday, though meteorologists express low confidence in the exact timing and location of the storms.

The heatwave is expected to persist into early next week, with Monday’s highs reaching the mid-90s and Tuesday remaining near 90. While a few isolated showers or storms are possible, most of the area will likely stay dry and sunny.

Relief from the oppressive heat is projected to arrive later next week, as temperatures gradually cool into the low to mid-80s by Wednesday.