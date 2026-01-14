Chicago weather: Heavy lake effect snow will pile up in parts of Northwest Indiana tonight

What a difference 24 hours makes! From highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday to snow squalls, heavy lake effect, and wind chills near zero today.

This morning started off very active with whiteout conditions and very heavy bursts of snow combined with winds gusting over 40 mph. Several areas reported 1-2 inches of snow with this morning's snow squalls. Here are some reports from around the area earlier today.

Oak Lawn: 1.7"

Garfield Park, Chicago: 2.4"

Jefferson Park, Chicago: 2.0"

Romeoville: 1.6"

Midway: 1.3"

O'Hare: 1.2"

Arlington Heights: 2.5"

We're not done with the snow either. In fact, several snow chances are in the forecast through Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Porter County until 9 AM Thursday for as much as 2-6" of snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for LaPorte County until noon Thursday for 5-12" of snow. The heaviest snow bands will likely develop this evening into early Thursday before tapering off by mid to late morning tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens tonight with gusty northwest winds. Wind chills are set to drop to near zero under partly cloudy skies for most of the area. Again, lake effect will be ongoing throughout parts of Northwest Indiana.

Once the lake effect tapers off Thursday morning, it'll be a cold and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid 20s. Another quick moving storm system moves in Thursday evening into Thursday night, dropping an additional 1-2" across most of Chicagoland.

Scattered snow is possible on Friday and again on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 30s on Friday and then only near 20 on Saturday.

All eyes are on Sunday's forecast for the Bears game! It'll be a cold day with highs in the upper teens and wind chills near zero. Bears fans will need to prepare for kickoff temps in the mid teens!