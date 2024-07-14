Tornado Warning issued for Lee County; Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect for multiple areas

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lee County until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for DeKalb County until 9:45 PM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 5:55 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday for the following areas: Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Cook County, Grundy County, DuPage County, McHenry County, Kankakee County, Kane County, Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County.

As we head into the evening, Chicagoans should brace for another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy, torrential downpours are expected, adding to the already saturated ground. Due to this, a Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through late Sunday night.

Tonight's storms will be capable of all hazards – this includes damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and flooding. Residents should also be aware of the potential for high winds and heavy rainfall. The lows are expected to hover around 72 degrees.

Looking ahead, the threat of severe thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday, with the possibility of even more intense storms in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 alert on the 5-scale severity index for storms on Tuesday. Expect an incredibly hot day, with temperatures reaching near 95 degrees and the heat index climbing to 106.

Relief is on the way by midweek. Sunny and dry conditions are forecasted for Wednesday, with temperatures cooling to the low 80s. Further cooling will continue into Thursday and Friday, with temperatures settling in the 70s.