Chicago weather: Here comes the heat

Monday will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s this afternoon, and we have a slim chance for an isolated evening storm.

Tonight it will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a chance for strong to severe storms.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Damaging wind and hail are the biggest threats from storms over those two days. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low 80s.

As for the weekend, the heat is on! Highs will be pushing into the 90s, even the upper 90s possible on Sunday.