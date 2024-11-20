Chicago weather: Here comes the snow

The first snowflakes of the season have arrived in Chicagoland.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A more significant round of snow will move in on Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible for a few hours, beginning in the morning and lasting through early afternoon.

Snow will spread in from the north around 7-9 a.m., so expect impacts to the morning commute. The heaviest snow rates will likely be from 8 a.m. to noon, and then we'll start to see rain mixing in as temperatures begin to warm to near 40 degrees. One to three inches of accumulation will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, and roads could get slushy where we see high snow rates.

In addition to our first round of snow of the season, it'll be very windy with west-northwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. This will likely lead to visibility issues while snow is falling.

Calmer conditions can be expected on Friday with just a small chance for a stray rain shower. Most areas will see cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend will be quiet and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and then near 50 on Sunday.