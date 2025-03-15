Chicago weather: After overnight storms, more high winds and mild temps

Following storms sweeping through much of the Chicago area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to still be mild for the start of the weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for your St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago.

Mild temps and high winds

What to expect:

Saturday morning started with some cloud cover, though some sunshine is expected later.

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-60s, about 15 or 20 degrees above average.

More blasts of wind are here early Saturday, with winds gusting at times up to 55 mph.

A High Wind Warning is still in effect for today.

What's next:

By Sunday there is a chance of snowfall, flurries and snow showers with a system coming from the northwest toward Chicago.