High Wind Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
3
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County

Chicago weather: After overnight storms, more high winds and mild temps

By
Published  March 15, 2025 7:59am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Weather: After overnight storms, high winds continue for Saturday

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for March 15, 2025.

CHICAGO - Following storms sweeping through much of the Chicago area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to still be mild for the start of the weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for your St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago.

Mild temps and high winds

What to expect:

Saturday morning started with some cloud cover, though some sunshine is expected later.

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid-60s, about 15 or 20 degrees above average.

More blasts of wind are here early Saturday, with winds gusting at times up to 55 mph. 

A High Wind Warning is still in effect for today.

What's next:

By Sunday there is a chance of snowfall, flurries and snow showers with a system coming from the northwest toward Chicago.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox 32 Meteorologists.

