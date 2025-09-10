Chicago weather: Highs climb into 80s with dry stretch ahead

The Brief Chicago has been running below normal temperatures since August 18, with highs only reaching 76° yesterday. Warmer weather is moving in, with highs expected around 80° today and low 80s tomorrow. By the weekend, temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 80s, with only a slight chance of rain Saturday.



Aug. 18 is the last day that Chicago posted a temperature surplus. Since then, every day has been at or below normal. Yesterday was no exception with a high of only 76°.

However, there was a bump in the direction that we’re headed over the next several days.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today under skies that will become mostly sunny, highs should reach 80°. It will be cooler near the lake with some penetration of that cooler air inland late in the day.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs once again in the low 80s. Then some even warmer air arrives with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (possibly into early next week as well.)

There is very little chance of any measurable rainfall during this entire week ahead. If I had to pick a day when there’s at least a small chance of a shower, it would be Saturday.