Chicago weather: Highs to hover around freezing

The Chicago area will be partly cloudy today with highs in the low 30s.

Tomorrow, warmer air will push highs to around 40 degrees. There is a chance for light afternoon snow between roughly 3-9 p.m.

A cold front will move through Wednesday evening bringing potential wind to 45 mph. Thursday we are cold again with highs only reaching the mid 20s under sunny skies.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 30. This weekend, more mild air settles in with highs around 40 degrees Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday, partly sunny skies both days.