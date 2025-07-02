Chicago weather: Get ready for a hot Fourth of July

Today we have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Thursday will be very similar with highs in the low 90s. There is another chance for rain and storms tomorrow with a marginal risk for severe wind.

The Fourth of July will be HOT! Highs are expected to be about 10 degrees above normal, topping out in the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday!

This weekend, we have mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. There is a chance for storms on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 80s.

Early next week, there is a chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.