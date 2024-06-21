Chicago weather: Hot Saturday will end with evening showers, thunderstorms

Chicago will see an uptick in temperatures on Saturday, but conditions will change later in the day.

Temperatures will reach 95 degrees, but will be followed by a few rain showers in the afternoon hours.

On Saturday evening, widespread showers and thunderstorms will push through. Gusty winds and a few heavy downpours are also expected.

On Sunday, we'll see temperatures drop to a high of 85 degrees and Monday will reach 88 degrees.