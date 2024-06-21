Chicago weather: Hot Saturday will end with evening showers, thunderstorms
CHICAGO - Chicago will see an uptick in temperatures on Saturday, but conditions will change later in the day.
Temperatures will reach 95 degrees, but will be followed by a few rain showers in the afternoon hours.
On Saturday evening, widespread showers and thunderstorms will push through. Gusty winds and a few heavy downpours are also expected.
On Sunday, we'll see temperatures drop to a high of 85 degrees and Monday will reach 88 degrees.