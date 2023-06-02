Chicago weather: Hot weekend ahead before temps cool off next week

It was another hot one Friday with temperatures near 90 for most of the Chicago area.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday and Sunday look to bring more of the same with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday and then mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

We have a small chance of a few pop-up showers on Sunday, but most of the area stays dry.

Another small chance of rain exists Monday.

Temperatures cool down a bit Tuesday through Thursday of next week with highs in the 70s.