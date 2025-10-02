Chicago weather: Hot weekend ahead, but a big cool-down next week

It has been another beautiful day with highs soaring into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be comfortably cool, but still above average, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The average low temperature for early October sits in the low 50s.

The heat returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow through the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will be just a few degrees cooler, but still very warm in the mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Monday, but it is only about a 20% chance with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Monday afternoon.

A better chance of rain comes on Tuesday as a cold front swings through. Plan for scattered showers and highs around 70. Following the cold front, high temperatures will drop into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday!