Chicago weather: Isolated showers this weekend, cooldown next week

The Brief Tonight/Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s; Saturday mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and a small chance of isolated showers. Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Next week: Rain expected Monday night through Tuesday morning and Wednesday through Thursday; cool down by late week with highs dropping to the 40s and a slight chance of snow mixing in with rain.



Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. While we may sneak in a few peeks of sunshine on Saturday, the majority of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

A small chance of showers will arrive Saturday night into Sunday, but most areas will end up staying dry. Showers should be isolated in nature.

Most of Sunday will just be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

Several systems are expected to parade through the area next week. Rain will return to the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, and then again Wednesday into Thursday.

We're also tracking a big cool down late next week. Temperatures will go from 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, to the lower 40s by Thursday and Friday.

While the chance for snow late next week appears low, it's possible that we could see some snow mixing in with rain at times by Thursday. Something to watch!