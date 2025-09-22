Chicago weather: Isolated storms today, cooler 70s arrive midweek

The Brief Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today with highs near 80. A cold front brings more rain Tuesday before cooler air drops highs to the low 70s midweek. Sunny, pleasant weather returns by Friday and lasts through the weekend.



Today, the Chicago area has the chance for isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

What we know:

The chance for rain and storms increases Tuesday with a cold front. Highs tomorrow will be around 80 again.

Cooler air is back midweek! The chance for rain lingers Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be around 70 with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for storms on Thursday too.

Drier air will be back on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

This weekend is going to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.