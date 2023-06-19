Chicago weather: Juneteenth forecast will be hot and dry

There is an air quality alert for northwest Indiana today.

It will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Expect sunny conditions tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s tomorrow, upper 80s Wednesday.

It will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s. The next shot we have at rain looks to return next Sunday with highs in the upper 80s for the weekend.