Chicago weather: Lake-effect rain to clear up for pleasant fall day

Light lake-effect rain and sprinkles will continue on the Illinois side this morning. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy but with some sunshine breaking through. That should be enough to get highs into the upper 50s.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly with a risk of frost well inland.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look decent with a bit of a warming trend. Low 60s tomorrow then not far from 70 degrees on Wednesday. Showers return to the forecast either Wednesday night or Thursday and continue Friday.

I like a drier look to the upcoming weekend with highs fading back into the mid 50s.