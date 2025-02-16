Chicago weather: Some lake effect snow near lake, bitter cold on the way

It still feels like winter in Chicago this morning with some persistent light snow spinning off of Lake Michigan.

While temps are cooler today, it will only get worse with bitter cold on the way later this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Lake effect snow possible

What to expect:

There are flurries inland, but this morning, we could see an additional inch of snow near the lake, making roadways slippery and treacherous.

As we move later into the morning and afternoon the lake effect snow machine will kick in and shift the snow band to the South Shore.

Northwest Indiana could pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches of lake effect snow.

That could also create slick roads and potentially reduce visibility.

The snow will eventually move out on Sunday night giving way for clear skies.

Bitter cold on the way

What's next:

Then the cold comes in on Monday with lows near zero and wind chills in the -10 to -20 range each morning through about mid-week!

The National Weather Service is forecasting sub-zero wind chills throughout the day Monday through Wednesday.

On Monday, highs might only reach the mid-teens and lows could get between zero and negative 10 degrees.

