Chicago area warming centers to open amid bitter cold this week

There is bitter cold in the forecast for the Chicago area throughout the next week.

Highs could only reach the single digits some days with overnight lows reaching negative territory.

With such cold weather on the way, the city and Cook County have several warming centers available for those in need.

Warming centers

What we know:

Warming centers are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here are Chicago locations.

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

Chicago Park District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces available to the public during typical business hours.

For those seeking a warm place to go after hours, they can call 311 to request a shelter placement. They can also call 311 to request a well-being check for seniors or unhoused individuals or to report inadequate heat in a residential building.

Residents can also download the CHI311 app to be connected with city services and city warming centers.

For more information, visit the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services website.

There are also locations available in suburban Cook County.

5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie

1500 Maybrook Drive in Maywood

16501 South Kedzie Avenue in Markham

These locations open at noon on Sunday and will remain open until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Snacks and water will be provided. Pets are allowed if they are brought in if they are brought in cages or carriers.