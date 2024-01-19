Chicago-area weather: 2 feet and counting! Lake effect snow picking up again in NW Indiana

LaPorte County, Indiana, has experienced a staggering 27 inches of snowfall, and the wintry conditions are far from over.

More heavy lake effect snow is expected tonight in Porter and LaPorte counties, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect until early Saturday. An additional 6 inches of accumulations is expected. Travel remains hazardous in parts of northwest Indiana through Saturday, compounded by blowing and drifting snow propelled by gusty northwesterly winds.

The second headline is the bone-chilling cold gripping the Chicago area. Tonight, temperatures will plummet to near zero across most locations, yielding wind chills as low as -15 to -25 in the western third of the viewing area. A Wind Chill Advisory takes effect at midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Saturday for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy counties. Cold conditions persist throughout the weekend, featuring sunshine and highs in the mid-teens on Saturday. Saturday night sees temperatures plunging well below zero, with a modest rebound on Sunday, bringing highs around 20.

A much-anticipated warm-up is on the horizon for Monday, with highs in the lower 30s. However, this warmth coincides with a rain/snow mix later in the day, likely transitioning to freezing rain on Monday night.

Presently, there's a likelihood of a glaze of ice across at least portions of the area on Tuesday morning. On-and-off rain is expected throughout the following week, accompanied by highs in the 30s most days, marking a milder but damp trend.