Chicago weather: Last day in the 80s

This looks to be the last 80-degree day for quite a while. Skies won’t be as sunny as the past few, so highs will be more like near 80 degrees northwest to mid 80s city and south.

It will be windy with gusts to 30 mph out of the southwest. Any showers during daylight hours would be light and spotty. Higher chance for meaningful rains arrive late at night into tomorrow morning. There could be some embedded thunder, too. Highs tomorrow will still be above normal in the low to mid 70s.

Then the cool air drills in starting Friday with highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. Showers will be possible off the lake in Michigan/Indiana Friday night and Saturday. Elsewhere, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be mainly in the 40s but some outlying areas could tank into the upper 30s.

Marathon weather looks nearly ideal Sunday morning. It remains on the cool side through Monday before temps moderate back to normal on Tuesday then a few days of above normal in the 70s starting Wednesday.

Note: So far, the low for this date is 75. The all-time warmest low for the entire month of October was set on Oct. 4, 2005 and that was 71 degrees. It is possible that O’Hare’s temp drops below 71 degrees sometime before midnight but if it doesn’t, this could break the monthly record.