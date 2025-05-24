Chicago weather: Light rain chance, but sunshine on Sunday and Memorial Day

Clouds will roll into the Chicago area overnight, bringing a slight chance of showers south of I-80 before sunshine returns Sunday afternoon.

Full Forecast :

Overnight cloud cover is expected to move in during the pre-dawn hours, with just a slight chance for a few sprinkles — mainly after midnight — and particularly in the southern suburbs. Low temperatures will dip to around 48 degrees.

By Sunday afternoon, skies will begin to clear, making way for partly to mostly sunny conditions across the region. Highs will reach the upper 60s, offering a pleasant and mild close to the weekend.

Memorial Day on Monday looks dry to start, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds throughout the day. Another round of rain is possible midweek, with a 30% chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

After that, temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 70s — more typical for late May.