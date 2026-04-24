Chicago weather: Light rain today before sunshine returns

The Brief Light showers and weakening storms are moving through the Chicago area, creating wet roads but no severe threat. Breezy conditions and cooler highs in the low 70s follow, with only spotty showers possible. Dry, sunnier weather returns for the weekend before a stronger storm system arrives Monday.



Showers and decaying thunderstorms are moving into the Chicago area this morning.

Flooding rainfall and severe storms are not expected. That said, there will likely be wet pavement which might lead to some extra delays during the morning commute.

The rest of the day will be breezy and not as warm as yesterday with highs getting back into the low 70s. A few spots may pick up a shower or thunderstorm but much of the area will remain dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with lows in the upper 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow may start with a little bit of cloud cover, especially near the lake, but skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures very close to normal for late April in the low 60s.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with plenty of sunshine, but it will once again be a little cooler near the lake.

The next storm system arrives on Monday and that one may have more punch to it. That means the risk of heavier rainfall and perhaps severe storms. There’s plenty of time to fine-tune that one.