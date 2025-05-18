Chicago weather: Very spring-like temps, sunshine for your Sunday

Your Sunday is expected to bring some sunshine despite the cloudy skies to start the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

It will be a very spring-like day with temperatures into the 60s in the city and perhaps in the 70s more inland.

A breeze of about 10 miles per hour might be felt off the lake. But overall, it’s shaping up to be a very decent Sunday.

There are some clouds downstate but any showers should stay down south toward St. Louis and southern Illinois.

What's next:

There is a chance of some rainfall coming as early as Monday.

Temperatures will also cool off with highs in the 60s and upper 50s closer to the lake, well below average for May.