Chicago weather: Sunshine and cooler-than-normal temps for your Memorial Day

Today will be the ninth-straight day with below-normal temperatures in Chicagoland.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast for your Memorial Day.

What to Expect:

We will have a good deal of sunshine today with a few more clouds dotting the sky in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-60s except near the lake, where temperatures will be several degrees cooler once again.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow does not look like a rainy day, however, there could be a few light showers around.

Highs will once again be in the 60s except near the lake. If there is an opportunity for more robust showers, it would arrive tomorrow night into Wednesday. Even that remains somewhat in question as to how much of our area would be impacted by rainfall.

On Thursday, we begin a slight warming trend with highs that could actually tag 70 degrees. Bear in mind that is still about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

On Friday, there is a much better chance for a warm-up. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance of showers at night.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, the next warming cycle begins with highs well into the 70s under partly sunny skies.