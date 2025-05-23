Chicago weather: Memorial Day Weekend forecast

The Brief Chicago is in for a dry and sunny Memorial Day weekend, though temperatures will remain cooler than normal. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine and no significant chance of rain. A warming trend is expected later next week with highs reaching the 70s.



Chances for rain over the long holiday weekend look to be slim and none and slim has just left the building. Chances for warm temperatures over the holiday weekend are also slim and none. But at least it will be dry with a good deal of sunshine.

Today we start with partly sunny skies, which will become mostly sunny later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s away from the lakeshore.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s.

Memorial Day forecast

Tomorrow and Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

On Memorial Day, there might be a little bit more cloud cover, but it still looks dry with highs in the mid 60s.

There are signs of a warming trend toward the middle and end of next week when highs will climb into the 70s.