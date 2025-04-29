Chicago weather: Midweek brings scattered showers before sunshine returns

The Brief Tuesday’s highs were recorded in the 70s and low 80s, but a cold front brought cooler daytime temps. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s. The weekend will be dry and sunny with temps rising from the 60s into the 70s by early next week.



A warm start turned into a cool finish across Chicagoland on Tuesday as a cold front made its way through the region.

What we know:

High temperatures for Tuesday will officially go down in the books in the 70s and low 80s, but those readings happened around midnight.

As the cold front pushed through Tuesday morning, daytime temperatures dropped significantly, bringing a much cooler feel throughout the day.

Tuesday night will stay partly cloudy, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-40s — seasonable for late April.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, expect a mostly dry day with just a few scattered showers and highs in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances increase later Wednesday night into Thursday, when storms may develop. Highs Thursday will reach the upper 60s.

By Friday, only a few lingering showers are expected, and an overall drying trend should take hold. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

What's next:

The weekend is shaping up beautifully. Saturday brings sunshine and highs near 60. By Sunday, temperatures rebound to around 70, with more sunshine in the forecast.

The warming trend continues into early next week, with highs expected to remain in the 70s.