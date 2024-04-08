Chicago weather: A midweek storm system will bring rain and much cooler temps

Monday provided a splendid opportunity to witness the eclipse, boasting clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

As we transition into the evening, expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.

Tuesday anticipates a pleasant outlook, starting with partly cloudy skies in the morning and transitioning to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

Highs are forecasted in the mid-60s.

Cloud cover increases on Wednesday, but temperatures persist in the mid-60s. However, rain is expected to move in by Wednesday night and continue through Thursday, accompanied by notably cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday are projected to hover around 50 degrees.

A chance of lingering showers persists into Friday morning, followed by clearing skies throughout the day and highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday promises sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday brings a return of 70-degree weather alongside increasing cloud cover and the potential for a few stray showers.