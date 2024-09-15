Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Cool nights and sunny warm days ahead

Published  September 15, 2024 5:54pm CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago area is in for a comfortable night ahead with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, dipping into the mid-60s—cooler in the suburbs.

Monday is shaping up to be a warm day, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 80s.

The rest of the week promises sunny and warm conditions, with temperatures holding steady in the 80s through the weekend.

Nights will remain comfortably cool in the 60s. 

