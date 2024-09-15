Chicago weather: Cool nights and sunny warm days ahead

The Brief Overnight: Partly cloudy with mild temps, lows in the mid-60s; cooler in the suburbs. Monday: Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 80s. Rest of the Week: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s through next weekend.



The Chicago area is in for a comfortable night ahead with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, dipping into the mid-60s—cooler in the suburbs.

Monday is shaping up to be a warm day, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 80s.

The rest of the week promises sunny and warm conditions, with temperatures holding steady in the 80s through the weekend.

Nights will remain comfortably cool in the 60s.

To keep up with the latest weather updates, visit our weather page here.