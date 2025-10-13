Chicago weather: Mild stretch continues with highs near 70, slight chance of sprinkles

The Brief Chicago’s stretch of mild weather continues into Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will stay near 70 through Tuesday with only a small chance of sprinkles before cooling into the 60s on Wednesday. Warmer weather returns late week, reaching the 70s again by Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers.



The past three days have been warmer than normal and today will be day four.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect::

On this holiday, skies will be mostly cloudy but temps will be mild with highs in the low 70s. There is a small chance of a sprinkle but that’s it. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will still be mild with highs not far from 70 under partly sunny skies. Once again there’s a small chance of a sprinkle, especially at night.

What's next:

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s under a partly sunny sky.

Thursday and Friday we resume a warming trend under partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s Thursday, warming well into the 70s on Friday.

I expect similar temperatures on Saturday. However, there does appear to be a chance of showers with timing to be worked out later this week.

For reference, the normal high and low this week dropped from 64/46 to 61/44 degrees.