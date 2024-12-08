Chicago weather: Mild Sunday gives way to cold midweek temps

It looks to be a beautiful Sunday in the Chicago area with temperatures up into the 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures could also reach about 51 degrees on Monday to start the week with more sunshine, but then the colder weather will return.

On Tuesday, temps will fall into the low 30s and into the 20s on Wednesday. Much of Thursday could be spent only in the teens.

But by the following weekend, there could be another warm-up coming.