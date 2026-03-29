Chicago weather: Mild temps today, then lovely spring conditions

It’s another cooler start to the day, but milder than yesterday with a bit of sunshine peaking through the clouds.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’ll have forecast highs reaching the mid 60s today across much of the area, which will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will stay with us through much of the day but there will be periods with sunshine. Winds were light this morning, less than 10 mph, although they could pick up a bit throughout the day.

But then we see a very spring-like warm-up to begin the work week with daytime highs in the 70s, although there is a chance of some rain on Tuesday.

Highs on Monday could reach the mid-70s and a high of 77 degrees on Tuesday.

Then, we see another cooldown with highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday.