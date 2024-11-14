Chicago weather: Mild weekend ahead, showers and snowflakes possible next week

The Brief Light drizzle and cloud cover will persist Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mild with highs in the mid 50s, while Saturday brings partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Next week, expect showers Monday into Tuesday, followed by cooler temperatures midweek, with the potential for the season’s first snowflakes late in the week.



Light patchy drizzle is falling Thursday evening, and the cloud cover will linger through the night. Low temperatures will only drop a few degrees tonight with most areas cooling into the upper 40s.

Friday will be mild with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. A little more in the way of sunshine is expected on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.



We have a small chance for isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday, but most areas stay dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

A more active weather pattern is on tap for next week. Showers are possible again Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Monday and then lower 60s on Tuesday.

Cooler air will start to settle in by midweek with highs returning to the 50s on Wednesday and then 40s on Thursday. We'll be on the lookout for the possibility of the season's first snowflakes late next week.