Chicago weather: Milder today with rain arriving overnight

The Brief Chicago will see cloudy skies today with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and while a sprinkle is possible, most areas will stay dry. A storm system will bring rain overnight and into Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunder but no severe storms expected. By midweek, temperatures will drop, leading to a brief mix of rain and wet snow, but a major warm-up is on the horizon for next week.



After a sunny but chilly weekend, skies will be cloudy in Chicago today, but temperatures will be milder.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

While the chance of a sprinkle isn’t 0%, it is mighty close today. Temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 40s with a few peaks of sun possible. Tonight a storm system approaches that will bring rain to the area, especially after midnight. This will be a liquid event continuing off and on tomorrow.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow should make it close to 50 degrees. There is a chance of a rumble of thunder tomorrow, but severe thunderstorms are not expected here.

Tomorrow night the wet weather will transition to a more showery or sprinkly pattern and that will continue into early Wednesday with highs a little cooler in the 40s.

Falling temperatures during a windy Wednesday afternoon will likely lead to a transition from light rain to some wet snow showers with accumulations unlikely.

Thursday will be a dry day with highs in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system threatens a mixture of rain and wet snow on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will keep a close watch for any minor accumulation of slushy snow.

All signs are pointing to a big, big, big warm-up going into next week which would start over the weekend.