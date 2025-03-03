Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Milder today with rain arriving overnight

Published  March 3, 2025 5:42am CST
Chicago weather: Monday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

    • Chicago will see cloudy skies today with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and while a sprinkle is possible, most areas will stay dry.
    • A storm system will bring rain overnight and into Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunder but no severe storms expected.
    • By midweek, temperatures will drop, leading to a brief mix of rain and wet snow, but a major warm-up is on the horizon for next week.

CHICAGO - After a sunny but chilly weekend, skies will be cloudy in Chicago today, but temperatures will be milder. 

While the chance of a sprinkle isn’t 0%, it is mighty close today. Temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 40s with a few peaks of sun possible. Tonight a storm system approaches that will bring rain to the area, especially after midnight. This will be a liquid event continuing off and on tomorrow. 

Tomorrow should make it close to 50 degrees. There is a chance of a rumble of thunder tomorrow, but severe thunderstorms are not expected here. 

Tomorrow night the wet weather will transition to a more showery or sprinkly pattern and that will continue into early Wednesday with highs a little cooler in the 40s. 

Falling temperatures during a windy Wednesday afternoon will likely lead to a transition from light rain to some wet snow showers with accumulations unlikely. 

Thursday will be a dry day with highs in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system threatens a mixture of rain and wet snow on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will keep a close watch for any minor accumulation of slushy snow. 

All signs are pointing to a big, big, big warm-up going into next week which would start over the weekend.

The Source: The information in this story came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.

