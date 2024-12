Chicago will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 40 degrees.Sunday will be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

The upper 30s are back Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. We will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.