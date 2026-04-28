Chicago weather: More showers coming tonight, Wednesday morning

We have a shot at seeing a few showers traverse through the area overnight tonight.

It does not look to be widespread nor very heavy, but don't be surprised by it.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist JD Rudd has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Those showers may pester our western locales to start the day Wednesday before moving eastward through the morning.

It is possible that a couple of isolated pockets of heavier rain pop up in the early afternoon hours Wednesday. Again, this would be isolated and most will miss out on significant rainfall.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle just to get to 50 near the lakefront. Farther inland, highs should top out in the upper 50s to the very low 60s. Expect a northerly wind around 5 to 15 mph through the day.

Cool air is going to linger as we close out April and move into May. Highs in the 50s and lows slipping into the 30s. Don't be shocked by some patchy frost on Friday morning and then again Saturday morning. Warmer air should return as the wind flips back to the southwest on Sunday and Monday, pushing highs into the 60s.

For those needing to dry out, dry conditions should stay with us from Wednesday night through the weekend.