Chicago weather: More snow and bitter cold temps ahead

The Brief Snowfall continues across Chicagoland, with totals expected to reach 2-5 inches. Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected through early next week. Another round of snow is anticipated Friday into Saturday, followed by extreme cold.



Snow is redeveloping across Chicagoland this evening as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m.

Most areas have accumulated between 1.5 and 4 inches of snow so far, with an additional 1–2 inches expected before the system moves out later tonight.

What we know:

Dry air led to a decrease in snowfall earlier in the afternoon, but accumulating snow is now returning areawide.

By the time the snow wraps up late tonight, most of Chicagoland is expected to see total snowfall amounts between 2 and 5 inches.

Temperatures are currently in the 20s, making salt effective on roads and sidewalks. Those needing to clear snow are advised to do so this evening before temperatures drop into the mid-teens overnight.

Thursday will bring temperatures in the teens, with west winds between 15-25 mph resulting in wind chills around zero. Skies are expected to clear, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, Friday will start off with temperatures near zero and subzero wind chills. Snow is forecast to return later in the day on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, potentially bringing a few more inches of accumulation.

What's next:

Scattered snow showers may linger into early Sunday, followed by a blast of arctic air.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to drop into the teens for most of the day, with lows several degrees below zero by Monday morning. Wind chill temperatures could plummet to -10 to -20 degrees Monday morning, with highs only reaching the single digits under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is also expected to be frigid, with lows near zero and highs in the mid-teens. A slight chance of snow is possible on Wednesday, but no major systems are currently anticipated.