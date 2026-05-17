Chicago weather: More summer-like temps for Sunday

We’re back up into the 80s to end your weekend, well above the normal conditions for this time of year.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There were some showers in the northwestern part of the state, but that will likely miss most of the Chicago area.

In the city, there was a mix of sun and clouds, but the general trend will be clearer and dry weather.

Temperatures began in the mid to upper 60s across the region, which again sets us up for summer-like conditions.

Forecast high temperatures can reach the mid-80s throughout much of the area. The normal high for this time of year is around 71 degrees.

Winds were generally under 10 mph this morning, but they should pick up later in the 20 to even 30 mph range later on today.

The next chance for notable rain and storms could be early in the workweek.

Early Monday morning we could see a couple of showers, maybe even some thunderstorms. It could be a wet late commute into work or school.