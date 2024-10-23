Chicago weather: Morning clouds yield to afternoon sun

A cold front is swinging through the Chicago area this morning. Clouds and some gusty winds will be along with it.

Highs today will be held down despite clearing skies, roughly in the low-to-mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with suburban lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be lovely with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s, but late at night our first decent chance of soaking rain and embedded thunderstorms arrives. These showers and storms will move out of the area during Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be partly sunny in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs not far from 60. Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s with a big warmup into the 70s Tuesday.