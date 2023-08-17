Chicago weather: Morning showers with wildfire smoke approaching

A line of showers and storms will cross the area this morning, mainly between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Then, it will be partly sunny and rather windy with highs not far from 80.

I can’t rule out another shower or storm this afternoon in our southeastern viewing area.

Expect it to be clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s away from the city. I’m watching for some rather significant smoke to return to our skies tomorrow and at least Saturday.

Otherwise, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs near 80 tomorrow then mid 80s Saturday.

The hot air arrives Sunday with mid 90s and will likely be with us much of next week.

How hot it can get is still up for debate with some computer modeling suggesting at least less intense heat Monday but what appears certain is that there will be an extended period of above-normal temps through next work week with very little if any chance for rainfall.