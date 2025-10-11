Chicago weather: Near-perfect conditions for Chicago Marathon

Runners in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon can expect near-ideal weather conditions, with early morning temperatures in the low 50s and afternoon highs approaching 70 degrees.

Skies are expected to clear overnight, giving way to sunshine by race time. Temperatures across the suburbs will dip into the 40s overnight before rising into the 60s and near 70 later in the day — slightly above normal for mid-October.

Clouds currently hanging over Chicago are forecast to break up overnight, leaving mostly sunny skies Sunday and dry, comfortable air. Winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph will help keep humidity low.

After the marathon, the city can expect continued mild and dry weather through much of next week. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front may bring additional cloud cover early in the week but little to no rainfall.

Temperatures will cool slightly midweek, with highs in the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday before warming again to around 70 degrees Friday. The next chance of rain arrives Saturday, with only a slight chance of showers as drought conditions persist across the region.