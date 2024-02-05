Chicago weather: Near record warmth expected later this week

Mild weather bringing above-average temperatures is expected this week.

Tonight and early tomorrow, there's a chance of fog, but Tuesday promises partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy conditions, and highs near 50 degrees.

Record-breaking warmth is expected on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures possibly reaching the mid to upper 50s. Thursday's record at O'Hare is 62 degrees, while Friday's is 56 degrees.

A chance of rain is expected late Thursday into Thursday night, with a few lingering showers on Friday.

As we approach the weekend, Saturday looks promising with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday may bring a small chance of rain, accompanied by highs in the lower 40s.

Overall, a relatively pleasant week ahead with mild conditions.