Chicago weather: Sunday's wintry arrival for New Year's Eve

Rain showers will diminish through Friday evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies by Saturday morning.

Saturday is forecasted to bring sunshine with temperatures reaching the lower 40s.

However, snow showers are anticipated on Sunday, New Year's Eve.

Most areas are expected to receive a dusting to half an inch of snow, but regions in northwest Indiana could see one to two inches due to lake effect snow.

Monday may commence with some lingering lake-effect snow showers in northwest Indiana.

New Year's Day temperatures will hover in the mid-30s. Following Monday morning, the upcoming week appears relatively quiet with minimal to no precipitation chances.