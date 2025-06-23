Chicago weather: On and off storm chances expected through the week

Most of northeastern Illinois will see heat advisories expire at midnight Monday, but a few counties in the southern part of the region will remain under heat alerts through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures and heat index values are still hovering near 100 degrees Monday evening with little relief expected until late. Heat advisories remain in effect across the Chicago area, with extreme heat warnings in place for parts of Cook and LaPorte counties.

Full Forecast :

Counties including Kankakee, Newton, Jasper, and LaPorte will continue to experience dangerous heat through Tuesday due to their position near a slow-moving frontal boundary.

That same front is triggering showers and thunderstorms to the north and west, with a marginal risk of severe weather for parts of northern Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane, and DeKalb counties Monday night. Some storms could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Scattered storms are expected again Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with some potentially strong or severe. Similar conditions are forecast Wednesday and Thursday as the front lingers over the region.

Closer to Lake Michigan, temperatures should cool into the 70s Tuesday afternoon, offering some respite from the heat.

Monday night’s low will be around 77 degrees with southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. Tuesday’s high is forecast near 92 degrees but will fall during the afternoon near the lakefront.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue intermittently through the week, but none are expected to cause a complete washout. The weekend looks drier with highs in the upper 80s before storms return Sunday and Monday.