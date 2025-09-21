Chicago weather: On and off showers and storms expected early this week

Scattered showers and storms have flared up across the area this afternoon. While the overall severe weather threat is low, a few storms have reached severe criteria with the main hazard being damaging wind gusts and hail.

A few stray showers or storms will linger overnight, but coverage should be minimal. Most areas will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the first half of the week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature occasional showers and storms. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday and then dropping to near 70 degrees for highs on Wednesday.

A few lingering showers may be possible on Thursday, but confidence is low on just how soon the area will dry out later this week. Highs will be near 70 on Thursday.

We'll get back to dry skies Friday through the weekend with sunshine returning to the forecast. Friday's highs will be in the lower 70s, and then mid to upper 70s are expected next weekend.