Chicago weather: Overcast skies and mild temps

Rain is moving out of the Chicago area Friday morning with most areas picking up about a half inch.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for river rises and such over much of our area through the weekend as the snow pack continues to melt.

Fog will likely reform later today and certainly tonight through tomorrow morning. There will likely be a period of light rain across our northern counties this afternoon as well.

Tomorrow and Sunday remain overcast as a storm system passes well to our south. Expect highs around 40 degrees and lows in the mid 30s.

Monday will offer our first chance at a least a peek of sun in a week. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

A clipper zips through Tuesday morning with a chance for a shower of rain or wet snow. Highs through all of next week remain well above normal.