River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 AM CST until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 8:39 AM CST until FRI 4:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago weather: Overcast skies and mild temps

Chicago weather: Friday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Rain is moving out of the Chicago area Friday morning with most areas picking up about a half inch.  

A Flood Watch remains in effect for river rises and such over much of our area through the weekend as the snow pack continues to melt. 

Fog will likely reform later today and certainly tonight through tomorrow morning. There will likely be a period of light rain across our northern counties this afternoon as well.  

Tomorrow and Sunday remain overcast as a storm system passes well to our south. Expect highs around 40 degrees and lows in the mid 30s. 

Monday will offer our first chance at a least a peek of sun in a week. Highs will be in the lower 40s. 

A clipper zips through Tuesday morning with a chance for a shower of rain or wet snow. Highs through all of next week remain well above normal.