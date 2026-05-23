Chicago weather: Overnight rain gives way to warm Memorial Day sunshine

Rain is expected to move into the Chicago area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but improving conditions are forecast for the second half of the holiday weekend.

Much of the rainfall is expected to occur overnight and during the first part of Sunday before skies begin to clear later in the day. High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach around 79 degrees.

Memorial Day is shaping up to be warm and sunny, with highs near 85 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through much of next week, with sunshine forecast from Tuesday through Friday. A slight chance of showers, around 30%, is possible Wednesday as temperatures cool from the 80s into the 70s later in the week.