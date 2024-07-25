Chicago weather: Bask in perfect summer conditions today

Chicagoans can look forward to idyllic summer weather today, with temperatures across the city offering a comfortable start and a warm afternoon.

Most parts of Chicago woke up to temperatures in the 60s, including 64 degrees along the beaches, 67 degrees at Midway, 63 degrees at O'Hare.

As the day progresses, the weather promises plenty of sunshine and rising temperatures, reaching into the 70s and potentially touching 80 degrees in some neighborhoods. This morning's sunrise is expected to be particularly beautiful, featuring a stunning purple haze due to cloud cover on the horizon as the sun comes up over Michigan.

Overnight, temperatures will dip back down, with city temperatures falling into the 60s and the suburbs cooling to the 50s. The low humidity levels will make for comfortable sleeping conditions.

Tomorrow, Chicagoans can expect similar weather conditions, with temperatures again in the 70s along the lakeshore and reaching up to 83 degrees at both Midway and O'Hare airports. Overall, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, maintaining the pleasant summer vibe.

Looking ahead, the forecast from Aug. 2-8 suggests a continuation of above-average temperatures, with hotter conditions expected as the trend of warmer weather persists throughout the summer.