Chicago weather: Near-perfect Friday ahead before weekend rain chances return

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies today will give way to sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s and gusty winds. Friday looks ideal with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s before rain and storm chances arrive overnight. Rain chances continue through the weekend, including the possibility of storms on Father's Day.



Today we have mostly cloudy skies turning mostly sunny as the day progresses. Highs will be in the mid 70s. It will be a touch windy with gusts to 25 mph.

What's next:

Friday will be perfect! Highs will be in the upper 70s with sunshine! There is a chance for rain and storms at night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. There is a chance for rain in the evening with storms possible on Sunday.

Father's Day will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain at night.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, and there is a chance for rain.