Chicago weather: A picture perfect Labor Day, but a drastic cooldown is coming

What a stunning day! Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the mid 70s for most of the area under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be seasonably cool with most areas falling into the low to mid 50s, although temperatures will stay warmer in the upper 50s in Chicago and the immediately surrounding suburbs.

Future Forecast:

Labor Day will be another stunner with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We'll keep the nice weather rolling through Tuesday with highs around 80 degrees.

A midweek storm system will bring in showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Following this cold front, a much colder airmass will move in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday's high temperatures will only be in the mid 60s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal for early September. Plan for skies to become partly cloudy. The cool air sticks around Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. There is a small chance for a stray shower on Friday, but most areas likely end up staying dry.

As of now, next weekend looks dry and pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.