Chicago weather: A pleasant, but cooler-than-normal Memorial Day ahead

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with continued clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60s—cooler than usual for this time of year.

Full Forecast:

After a few morning showers, the weather is shaping up nicely across the Chicago area this afternoon. Decreasing cloud cover will continue through the afternoon, and we're looking at mostly clear skies tonight. With the lack of cloud cover, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by daybreak Monday. Average low temperatures for this time of year sit in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day looks pleasant, but cooler than average. Skies will start off sunny and then become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

The chance of rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s both days.

As of now, Thursday looks mainly dry, but we can't completely rule out a stray shower. Plan for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers linger into Friday with temperatures warming into the 70s. The weekend looks warmer with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Models aren't quite in agreement on the overall weather pattern this weekend, so we could see changes in temperatures as the week goes on.



